High School Basketball Round-Up: February 18, 2020

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School girls basketball teams hit the court on Tuesday night for the first round of the Mideastern Conference tournament. Below, are the final scores from across the Cape Fear.
MIDEASTERN CONFERENCE-GIRLS
South Brunswick 18 , Ashley 56
North Brunswick 47 , New Hanover 46
West Brunswick 20 , Laney 64
Topsail 30 , Hoggard 57
COASTAL 8 CONFERENCE-GIRLS
Lejeune 17 , Croatan 84
Southwest Onslow 44 , Dixon 37
Pender 60 , Heide Trask 62
East Carteret 33 , Richlands 71