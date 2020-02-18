High School Basketball Round-Up: February 18, 2020

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School girls basketball teams hit the court on Tuesday night for the first round of the Mideastern Conference tournament. Below, are the final scores from across the Cape Fear.

MIDEASTERN CONFERENCE-GIRLS

South Brunswick 18 , Ashley 56

North Brunswick 47 , New Hanover 46

West Brunswick 20 , Laney 64

Topsail 30 , Hoggard 57

COASTAL 8 CONFERENCE-GIRLS

Lejeune 17 , Croatan 84

Southwest Onslow 44 , Dixon 37

Pender 60 , Heide Trask 62

East Carteret 33 , Richlands 71