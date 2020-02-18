Independence Mall Manager: New store fronts will be spotted off Oleander Drive soon

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Independence mall is moving into phase two of their renovations, so you could be seeing some store fronts soon.

Helen Lewis, the mall manager, says it looks messy from Oleander Drive, but good things are happening.

She says the underground work and piping is just finishing up and the next stage is working on the concrete slabs and decking. Lewis says people will be able to see a new wall and steel beams going up. She says the steel beams mean store fronts aren’t too far behind.

Demolition began at Independence Mall back in October.