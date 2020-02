WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An argument between two men turned violent in a Wilmington Family Dollar parking lot on Tuesday morning.

Wilmington Police say it happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Greenfield Street in reference to an argument between the men.

One man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. The other man is in custody.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.