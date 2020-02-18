Neighbors don’t want a tall hotel, Galleria developer abandons request

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Neighbors are not a fan of developers wanting to build a tall hotel as a part of the Galleria project off of Wrightsville Avenue.

Jeffrey Kentner, president of State Street Companies, says they abandoned the special use permit request to the City of Wilmington for additional height.

“We do not want to endure the consequences of a conflict with the neighbors, so we abandoned the quest for additional height,” Kentner said.

He says neighbors don’t want a hotel 75 feet tall. Kentner says a hotel will be built, but it won’t have features like a rooftop bar.

“In our opinion, this is extremely unfortunate and a significant loss for the community as it will result in the development of a less sophisticated hotel product,” Kentner said.

He says that feature was subject to securing the 75 feet height.

“We are disappointed the neighbors did not share our vision, but we are making the neighbors happy and I suppose there is something good to be said about that,” Kentner said.