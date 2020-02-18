NHSO warning: Gun buy-back phone calls are a scam

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new scam they are investigating.

According to a news release, residents are receiving phone calls from people claiming to be with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and their gun buy-back program.

The Sheriff’s Office does not have a gun buy-back program.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will ever call citizens to sign them up for a gun buy-back program.

If anyone receives a phone call from someone claiming to be with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office inquiring about a gun buy-back program, call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4162.