North Brunswick’s Jieem Bullock named Class 3A Indoor Track & Field MVP

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY)–North Brunswick senior Jieem Bullock continues to add to his long list of accolades. The Scorpion standout was named the NCHSAA Class 3A Indoor Track & Field MVP at the state meet.

Bullock captured the Class 3A Indoor state title in both the long jump and high jump. The senior also finished third in the 55 meter hurdles. The LSU commit wracked up 26 total points and placed 5th as team by himself.

Bullock will now have the opportunity to compete in the National Indoor Track & Field meet. He was the national champion in last years New Balance Indoor National Meet.