North Myrtle Beach passes oceanfront parking changes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach city leaders passed changes to oceanfront parking on Monday.

People who live in the city can apply for two complimentary parking decals. They also can get a third decal for $200 a year.

- Advertisement -

City property owners who do not live in North Myrtle Beach will get a free decal and a second one for $200 for any golf cart or vehicle. Right now, they can only get one free decal for a golf cart, if it’s registered to their North Myrtle Beach address.

People who live in Horry County can also buy a decal.

The city will start accepting parking decal applications on Monday, Feb. 24 at city hall.

Read more here.