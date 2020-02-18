Seaview Crab Company opens take-out kitchen in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular local seafood market has opened their first take-out kitchen.

Seaview Crab Company announced on Facebook their new kitchen in Wilmington opened Tuesday.



They will begin with a simple daily white board menu that will include a blue plate special and prepared seafoods to go.

“We have a great, passionate kitchen team and we will be expanding our hours and offerings to match the needs and desires of the community in the weeks and months ahead,” they stated on their Facebook page.

The kitchen, located at 1515 Marstellar Street, will be open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

