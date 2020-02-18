Topsail High has nine lacrosse players sign letters of intent

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–Topsail High School had nine student-athletes sign their national letters of intent on Tuesday night. Those athletes were all lacrosse players for the Pirates.
Below, is the complete list of athletes and where they signed to continue their athletic and academic careers.
- Advertisement -
Men’s Lacrosse:
Logan Meehan – Mount Olive University
Nick Bedson – Mars hill University
Alex Jones – Barton College
Oscar Sessoms – Ferrum College
Gavyn Tawes – Virginia Wesleyan University
Women’s Lacrosse:
Lucy Nestor-Dowling – Montclair State University
Kristian Dillon – Montclair State University
Jane Hobbs – Mount Olive University
Kayla Nee – Methodist University