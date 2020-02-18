Topsail High has nine lacrosse players sign letters of intent

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–Topsail High School had nine student-athletes sign their national letters of intent on Tuesday night. Those athletes were all lacrosse players for the Pirates.

Below, is the complete list of athletes and where they signed to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Men’s Lacrosse:

Logan Meehan – Mount Olive University

Nick Bedson – Mars hill University

Alex Jones – Barton College

Oscar Sessoms – Ferrum College

Gavyn Tawes – Virginia Wesleyan University

Women’s Lacrosse:

Lucy Nestor-Dowling – Montclair State University

Kristian Dillon – Montclair State University

Jane Hobbs – Mount Olive University

Kayla Nee – Methodist University