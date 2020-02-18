Truck carrying 41 cattle overturns, killing some of the cows

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Winston-Salem Journal) — A truck that was carrying 41 cattle has crashed on a North Carolina highway, and at least some of the animals on board have died.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the crash occurred about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 40.
- Advertisement -
State police said that the driver of the truck veered off the highway, and his rig overturned.
The unidentified driver suffered minor injuries.
Officials from the Winston-Salem Fire Department said that some of the cattle were killed. Crews worked to remove the cows from the trailer.
The crash remains under investigation.