UNCW freshman Ron Evans named CAA Rookie of the Week

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Freshman Ron Evans bashed his way to Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honors after leading UNCW to a 3-1 mark on opening weekend.

Evans hit .545 (6-11) and slugged 1.182 on the weekend, homered twice, scored twice and drove in six runs as UNCW swept Bryant and split two games with Dayton.

- Advertisement -

In the opener, Evans connected on a two-run homer in his first collegiate at bat and later ended the game with a bases-load walk in the bottom of the ninth to complete a Seahawk rally against Dayton.

He also homered in a three-run first inning against Bryant in the weekend’s finale.

The Seahawks return to the field on Wednesday when they visit Coastal Carolina at 4 p.m.