Workers fired after video shows man taking bath in Wendy’s kitchen sink

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD/CNN) – Several employees at a Wendy’s location in Michigan were fired after the restaurant came under fire for online video of a young man submerged in one of the kitchen sinks.
The TikTok video, later posted to a community Facebook page, was taken at Wendy’s in Greenville, Michigan. It shows a shirtless man in a soapy sink inside the restaurant’s kitchen. Another person in uniform throws something in the sink and yells, “Wash yourself.”
- Advertisement -
The footage left some customers with a bad taste in their mouths.
“My first date with my daughter’s mother was at that Wendy’s. Do you actually think I will ever go back there?” said customer John Michael Molinares. “They should be held accountable.”