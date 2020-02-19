Actor Ruffalo visits North Carolina on anti-pollution effort

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo is visiting North Carolina to push for policies to eliminate the pollution of chemicals from industrial products.
Ruffalo is scheduled to speak Wednesday at a Legislative Building news conference in Raleigh to highlight the challenges of communities affected by what are known as “forever chemicals.”
They include GenX, which has been used at the Chemours plant near Fayetteville.
State legislators, the Cape Fear Riverkeeper and a Fayetteville resident are also expected to speak.
Ruffalo is known for his roles in the “Avengers” movies. He also recently played an environmental defense attorney in “Dark Waters.”