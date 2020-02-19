AP Source: Greg Olsen agrees to 1-year deal with Seahawks

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team.

- Advertisement -

Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards receiving and 59 touchdowns during his 14-year NFL career.