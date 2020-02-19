Bladen County Schools announces Thursday early release

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools has announced the school district will have a one-hour early release for all schools on Thursday.

Bladen County Schools spokeswoman Valerie Newton said the decision is based on current weather patterns showing the possibility of an inch of snow falling late in the afternoon on Thursday.

Newton said the early release will allow time for buses to safely transport students home before the weather conditions deteriorate.

The school district expects road conditions will be impacted overnight Thursday and early Friday morning.

Newton said as a result, there will also be a two-hour delay on Friday morning for students and staff.

The school district will provide any necessary updates through the all-call phone system, local news media, and social media channels.