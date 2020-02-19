Brunswick County Schools suspends employee amid investigation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man employed by Brunswick County Schools is suspended without pay while the district launches an internal investigation.

According to a school spokesman, a parent notified the school district regarding an employee in December.

The district said it immediately began an internal investigation through Human Resources and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office began their own investigation into potential criminal activity.

Brunswick County Schools said law enforcement determined that there was no criminal activity. The employee was transferred to a different location following the end of the investigation to alleviate any additional concern from the parent.

On Monday, Brunswick County Schools received an additional complaint from the parent of the child named in the original concern.

On Wednesday, an additional internal investigation was launched into policy violation and the employee was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We encourage the community to report any concern involving students and staff immediately so that the district, and law enforcement when necessary, can conduct a throughout investigation,” said Brunswick County Schools Spokesman Daniel Seamans.