Cape Fear Council reacts to Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY/AP) — Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step to begin dealing with a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits going back decades.

The Scouts plan to create a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

The bankruptcy filing puts the lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims’ fund that could top $1 billion.

The filing is a move the Cape Fear Council said will not affect them.

They Cape Fear Council posted the following information on their Facebook page: