Cape Fear Council reacts to Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY/AP) — Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step to begin dealing with a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits going back decades.
The Scouts plan to create a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.
The bankruptcy filing puts the lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims’ fund that could top $1 billion.
The filing is a move the Cape Fear Council said will not affect them.
They Cape Fear Council posted the following information on their Facebook page:
• The Cape Fear Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Our Council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization.
• Scouting programs will continue. This means that unit meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects will take place as usual. In short, we expect no changes to the local Scouting experience in southeastern North Carolina.
• Scouting is safer now than ever before. Over many years, we’ve developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization. I can also assure you that our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep kids safe.
• Restricted donations – past, present or future – can only be used for their designated purpose. In addition, Investment in Character and other annual donations made to our Council will continue to fund necessary day-to-day expenses that are critical to local Scouting programs.