Hampstead Marina keeps special use permit

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The battle over whether Hampstead Marina will keep its special use permit is over.

After coming into compliance, the marina is off the hook.

Tuesday night, Pender County commissioners voted against revoking the marina’s permit.

At a meeting in December, commissioners gave the property owners 60 days to make improvements.

The marina met its deadline to come into compliance with lighting and stormwater issues.

Commissioner George Brown said the county will be monitoring all special use permits more regularly than they had in the past to make sure they stay in compliance.