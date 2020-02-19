Lennon Lacy documentary to air on PBS

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A documentary that examines the controversial death of Bladen County teenager Lennon Lacy will soon air on PBS.

‘Always in Season’ shines a light on social injustice and racial violence, such as lynchings.

- Advertisement -

In August of 2014, Lacy was found hanging on a swing set in a mobile home park Bladenboro.

The 17-year-old’s death was ruled a suicide, but his family remains certain the teen was murdered.

After a police investigation, the FBI also launched its own investigation and determined foul play was not involved.

Lacy played football at West Bladen High School in 2014. In previous interviews, his mother told us Lacy was getting ready for the first football game of the year the night before he was found dead.

In a recent interview, Lacy’s cousin Corey Lyons said there are several rumors about what may have happened to Lacy.

“There were many that didn’t like the fact that he was an African American and she was a Caucasian lady,” Lyons said. “They were dating. She was older than he was. Speculation says she was married or had a boyfriend, didn’t like the fact that Lennon was seeing his woman and so speculation has it that he said that Lennon was going to pay.”

Independent Film Maker and Producer Jacqueline Olive’s documentary takes another look at the case.

“I really just wanted to tell the story in a way that people could understand who Lennon was, and understand the depth of the loss in that community for so many people beyond the family,” Olive told WWAY in November, when her film aired during the Cucalorus Film Festival.

The documentary also won an award at the Sundance Film Festival.

It airs at 10 p.m. Monday on PBS.