More jobs may be coming to city after leaders help local businesses

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As Wilmington continues to grow, so does the effort to attract and expand manufacturing businesses.

It is all about job growth and opportunity. The tours gave state and local leaders a chance to meet those who make that happen in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

Wilmington is a growing engine for the Cape Fear.

“We have a lot of companies that have located here within the last couple of decades. They’re expanding their operations,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “There’s quality chemicals here. Job training and job placement is very important to us here in South Eastern North Carolina.”

Wednesday, Wilmington City Council members hosted the North Carolina Secretary of Commerce, and other state leaders on a visit to a couple of local manufacturers.

There, leaders spoke to employees about the products they make.

“…for them to be able to tell the secretary how important these jobs are to them, and how important job training is to the folks that are creating these jobs in Wilmington,” Saffo said.

The Quality Chemical Lab is one of the places leaders toured.

It is a bio manufacturing and testing company where scientists create, develop, and distribute drugs to the marketplace.

Dr. Yousry Sayed expressed how advanced the medical industry is becoming.

“As a consumer, somebody would have developed that drug, somebody have to test it to make sure the quality is good, make sure the quantity put in is the right amount, and making sure that there’s some degree of testing that is done to ensure that the integrity of this drug will help companies develop drugs,” Sayed said.

He also expressed how much he hopes tours like this will give leaders a better understanding of the needs in different industries.

“It’s not just about us, it’s about the whole state, and the whole country. They could hear our concerns about what’s needed, hopefully their job, and their position, they could take that to the legislation,” Sayed said.

After the tours, Mayor Saffo stated how much more confidence he has in Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland helping our area recruit and retain new businesses.