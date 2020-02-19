Patient plays violin during unusual brain surgery

LONDON (AP) — Surgeons at King’s College Hospital in London have removed a brain tumor from a woman who played the violin during the procedure.

Doctors for violinist Dagmar Turner, 53, mapped her brain before the surgery to identify areas that were active when she played the instrument and those responsible for controlling language and movement.

Doctors then woke her in mid-procedure so she could play.

That was done to make sure they did not damage areas of the brain that controlled her delicate hand movements.

Turner was full of praise for her surgeon, a fellow music lover.