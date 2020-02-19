Preparations underway in Cape Fear ahead of winter weather

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With some possible winter weather headed our way, the Department of Transportation has already started getting ready.

The DOT is making sure it has enough anti-icing and de-icing equipment, along with enough workers. An official with the DOT says preparations have already started, and they have plans in place in case anything changes.

DOT Engineer Jerry Taylor says because of the wet weather Wednesday, they could not brine the roads. But as of right now, they are not expecting to have to do that.

Taylor says the warm ground temperatures will make any possible snow removal easier. He also says their salt inventories are stocked, and plows are ready to salt the roads if necessary.

They have also been in touch with other transportation divisions in the area in case anybody needs an extra hand.

WWAY will be talking to the DOT Thursday morning, and will have a live update at noon.