UNCW Baseball drops midweek clash with Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, SC (UNCW Sports)– Noah Bridges had two hits and Ron Evans homered, but UNCW was unable to overcome three errors in a 4-3 loss at Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

The Chanticleers improved to 2-1 on the young season while the Seahawks slipped to 3-2.

Evans, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, connected on a solo homer to left in the second inning. It was his third homer of the season.

Brian Port led the CCU offense with a pair of hits and drove in a run.

Alaska Abney (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Chants. Abney hurled 3.2 innings of hitless, shutout relief.

Nick Bruno (0-1) was tagged with the loss despite not allowing an earned run in his inning of work.

The Seahawks host Bowling Green, Butler and Marshall this weekend in the Hughes Bros. Challenge at Brooks Field. Marshall and Butler open the weekend’s schedule at noon followed by the Seahawks and Bowling Green at 4 p.m.