Update: Two rescued from ocean near Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — We now have the 9-1-1 calls from early Monday morning.

Two people were pulled from the ocean after losing power on a jet ski in Sunset Beach.

Officials responded around 3 a.m., searching for two people in Tubbs Inlet.

The Sunset Beach Fire Department says surf conditions were rough and the tide was going out, which caused the two victims to be pulled out to open water.

Newly released 911 calls detail how the callers ended up in the water as they called for help.

One of the victims stated, “Yes, um, so we need Coast Guard…we can not get…like my phone…we’re on a jet ski! My phone’s on 5% and I can not move. I’m on a jet ski. I fell off my jet ski and my key fell off and my jet ski won’t start back and I’m stuck out here in the middle.”

The Sunset Beach Fire Department says only one of the victims had on a life jacket.

The Brunswick County EMS did evaluate the victims after the fire department brought them back to shore.