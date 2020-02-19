VIDEO: Married off-duty officers catch robber while on date

LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Police released video Tuesday of the moments after an armed man entered a Raising Cane’s food food restaurant and allegedly demanded cash from the register.
Police said that’s when two off-duty officers, a married couple enjoying a date night out, jumped into action.
When Elizabethtown Officers Nicole and Chase McKeown saw someone brandishing a gun at the other side of the Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant, they said what happened next was instinct.
“That’s where that repetitiveness and that training kicks in,” Nicole McKeown said.