VIDEO: Married off-duty officers catch robber while on date

LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Police released video Tuesday of the moments after an armed man entered a Raising Cane’s food food restaurant and allegedly demanded cash from the register.

Police said that’s when two off-duty officers, a married couple enjoying a date night out, jumped into action.

When Elizabethtown Officers Nicole and Chase McKeown saw someone brandishing a gun at the other side of the Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant, they said what happened next was instinct.

“That’s where that repetitiveness and that training kicks in,” Nicole McKeown said.

