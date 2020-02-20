Ashley and Laney girls to square off for Mideastern Conference title

BOLVIA, NC (WWAY)–The top seed Ashley Screaming Eagles took care of business on Thursday night in their semifinal game beating North Brunswick 71-49 to advance to the MEC title game. Their opponent the Laney Buccaneers fought through a dog fight, but came out on top against Hoggard, 32-29. The two schools will now meet for the third time this season in the championship game.

In the first game of the night Ashley got a season-high 24 points from Mia Seemadray on a school record eight three pointers. Saniya Rivers finished with 28 points and 18 rebounds. Senior Lydia Bradshaw led the Scorpions in the loss with 16 points.

- Advertisement -

The final game of the night came down to the wire as Laney used a 4th quarter lead to pull out the 32-29 win over Hoggard. Jackie Hill was the leading scorer for the Buccaneers with 14 points, Hoggard freshman Anya Massey chipped in 14 as well for the Vikings.

The Mideastern Conference girls championship game will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening at Brunswick Community College.