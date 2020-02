BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The sheriff’s office in Brunswick County needs your help finding a missing man.

BCSO says 32-year-old Jack Faulk was last seen in the Lakewood Estates area of Shallotte around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

He is 5’8″ and weighs about 145 pounds with brownish/blonde hair and blue eyes.