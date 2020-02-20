Delbert McClinton to headline 2020 Pleasure Island Seafood, Blues & Jazz Festival

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Grammy Award winner Delbert McClinton is the headlining act of the 26th Annual Pleasure Island Seafood, Blues & Jazz Festival.

He brings his band, Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men + Dana, to the annual event in support of his new album. ‘Tall, Dark & Handsome’ won the 2020 Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album. It features 14 new, original songs written or co-written by McClinton.

McClinton has won four Grammy Awards in his career and has over 60 years of recording and touring to his credit. His songs have been covered by Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Waylon Jennings, and Wynonna Judd.

The festival is at the Ft. Fisher Air Force Recreation Area at Kure Beach on Saturday, April 18. It will feature eight bands on two stages throughout the day. The fun starts at noon.

For more information and a schedule of events click here.

