FedEx driver survives 75-foot fall from North Carolina bridge

SALISBURY, NC (WSOC) — A FedEx worker who stopped to help a stranded driver fell off the Yadkin River Bridge in Rowan County early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said Jeremiah Cribb survived the fall. He was conscious while taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

“I just thank God I’m alive,” Cribb told Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry over the phone.

According to officials, Cribb fell 75 feet from the Interstate 85 bridge, onto the river bed sandbar below. After crews responded around 2:30 a.m., it took them 45 minutes to rescue him.

Delayed: 2:34am 2/19- SFD assisted @millersferry, @RowanCountyES EMS & Rescue Squad with a rescue assignment NB I-85, Yadkin River bridge. Crews extricated a patient 75′ from the river bed sandbar. Extrication time was 45 minutes, patient transferred conscious w/ serious injuries pic.twitter.com/mEA8y5XxBW — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) February 19, 2020



Before the fall, Cribb was helping a stranded driver in the fast lane when a tractor-trailer came speeding by. Cribb jumped out of the way because he thought he was going to get hit and that’s when he fell.

