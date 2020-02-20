High School Basketball Round: February 19, 2020

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The conference finals are set for the Mideastern Conference boys tournament. The New Hanover Wildcats and Hoggard Vikings will meet once again. In the Coastal 8 Conference, the Pender boys are back in the title game for the second straight season. Below, are the final scores from Wednesday night.

MIDEASTERN CONFERENCE- BOYS SEMIFINAL

West Brunswick 68 , New Hanover 83

Laney 58 , Hoggard 59 OT

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE-BOYS SEMIFINAL

Fairmont 63 , St. Pauls 64

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE-GIRLS SEMIFINAL

West Bladen 33 , St. Pauls 47

COASTAL 8 CONFERENCE- BOYS SEMIFINAL

Lejeune 56 , Pender 83

East Carteret 65 , Dixon 48

COASTAL 8 CONFERENCE- GIRLS SEMIFINAL

Southwest Onslow 30 , Croatan 58

Heide Trask 50 , Richlands 58