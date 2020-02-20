Lanes of Independence Boulevard closed Saturday for pump station upgrades

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of Independence Boulevard will be temporarily closed this Saturday to allow a CPFUA contractor to perform construction at CFPUA’s Pump Station 36.

Starting at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, crews will close the westbound lane of Independence Boulevard in front of the pump station, between Carolina Beach Road and River Road. Flaggers will be on site to direct drivers around the closure.

Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Independence Boulevard will be closed intermittently throughout the day Saturday to allow crews to unload concrete structures at the site.

The traffic changes will be in place until 6 p.m. Saturday.

This closure is expected to cause traffic delays on Independence Boulevard, and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. Message boards will be in place before Saturday’s closure to remind drivers of the altered traffic pattern.