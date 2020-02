CHAPEL HILL, NC (NCHSAA)–Due to the wintry weather forecast to affect the state over the next 24 hours, the NCHSAA has postponed the first day of the 2020 Individual Wrestling State Tournament to Friday at midday.

The NCHSAA Staff is working on a schedule that will still allow the tournament to be completed on Saturday night. More details and an updated schedule will be released Thursday through the NCHSAA Website and other communication avenues.