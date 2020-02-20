Nearly 6 million children’s water bottles recalled over choking hazard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Contigo has announced a recall of nearly six million children’s water bottles because of a choking hazard.

The recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles and their replacement lids. Additional incidents with the replacement lids were provided in a previous recall back in August of 2019.

The affected bottles have a black spout base and cover, and according to the FDA, the silicone spout can detach and potentially lead to choking.

The company has received a total of 427 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths.

The products were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide, and online on various websites, from April 2018 through Feb. 7, 2020 for between $9 and $24.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the bottles.

