Schedule changes for Seahawk Softball Classic

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–The schedule for this weekend’s Seahawk Softball Classic involving UNCW, Brown, Eastern Kentucky and George Washington has been adjusted due to inclement weather.

The game schedule for Friday, Feb. 21, has been reduced from four games to two games. Eastern Kentucky and George Washington will play at 1 p.m., followed by a 3:30 p.m. contest between Brown and UNCW.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the schedule for Sunday, Feb. 23, has been adjusted with a third game added. Brown will face George Washington at 9:30 a.m., before the Bears take on Eastern Kentucky at noon. The final game of the weekend will pit UNCW against Eastern Kentucky at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The four-game slate of games on Saturday, Feb. 22, is still expected to be played as scheduled.

Seahawk Softball Classic Schedule

Friday, Feb. 21

Eastern Kentucky vs. George Washington, 1 p.m.

Brown vs. UNCW, 3:30 p.m.

Related Article: UNCW Volleyball swept on the road against Charleston

Saturday, Feb. 22

Brown vs. UNCW, 10 a.m.

George Washington vs. UNCW, 12:30 p.m.

George Washington vs. Eastern Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Brown, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

George Washington vs. Brown, 9:30 a.m.

Brown vs. Eastern Kentucky, Noon

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNCW, 2:30 p.m.