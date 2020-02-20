Weather causes changes to UNCW Baseball’s Hughes Bros. Challenge

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Due to inclement weather, UNCW has adjusted the schedule for this weekend’s Hughes Bros. Challenge at Brooks Field.

Butler is unable to compete this weekend due to travel issues, reducing the field to three teams.

Bowling Green and Marshall open the weekend’s schedule on Friday at 3 p.m. in the day’s only game.

The Seahawks take on Bowling Green and Marshall at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, on Saturday.

The tournament concludes on Sunday with another twinbill as Marshall takes on Bowling Green at 11 a.m. and closes out the day’s games with a 3 p.m. first pitch against UNCW.

February 21, 2020

Bowling Green vs. Marshall, 3 pm

February 22, 2020

UNCW vs. Bowling Green, 11 am

UNCW vs. Marshall, 3 pm

February 23, 2020

Marshall vs. Bowling Green, 11 am

UNCW vs. Marshall, 3 pm