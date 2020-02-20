Will harsh weather kill plants?

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As we continue our weather coverage, don’t forget about your plants.

At the New Hanover County Arboretum, they’re fielding calls about house plants and azaleas!

Director Lloyd Singleton says he doesn’t believe the cold weather will cause much harm to the plants.

He says some may have minor damage, but not enough to kill them.

He gives tips on what we can do to protect them, saying people with early blooming shrubs can cover them lightly with fabric.

Singleton says a sheet or blanket works best, just as long as its not plastic.

He says making sure the fabric stays close to the ground will keep the temperature for the flowers warm enough, and if you see “cold damage”.

Singleton advises people to wait on pruning it. He says it’s best to wait until mid April, since we may experience more cold weather.

Singleton also advises people with tropical plants to bring them indoors.