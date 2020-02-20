Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years on federal drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty to federal drugs charges.

Taurean Edward Farrior, 35, was indicted in April on multiple charges. In September he pleaded guilty to distribution of a quantity of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of heroin.

In May of 2017, investigators in Wayne County smelled marijuana coming from Farrior’s vehicle that was parked at a gas station in Goldsboro. They searched the vehicle and found crack cocaine, marijuana, and cash.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also conducted four controlled purchases of heroin/fentanyl from Farrior between August and December of 2018.

Later, in January of 2019, he was pulled over on Highway 74 in Leland and found in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

A search of his home in Wilmington led to bindles of heroin/fentanyl.

Farrior was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. At sentencing, he was found to be accountable for the distribution of approximately 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as quantities of crack cocaine and a heroin/fentanyl mixture between January 2016 and January 2019.