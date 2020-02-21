City that prayed, searched for missing girl to say goodbye

CAYCE, SC (AP) — The South Carolina community that searched, prayed and then cried is saying goodbye to a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard and was found dead three days later.

The public memorial service for Faye Marie Swetlik is 7 p.m. Friday at the Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

The girl’s family is asking everyone to wear bright colors, especially pink and purple, to honor Faye’s bubbly spirit.

The girl was playing in her front yard after getting off the school bus Feb. 10 when she disappeared.

Authorities say a neighbor kidnapped and killed her, placed her body near his home three days later and killed himself.