First Citizens Bank on Oleander Drive robbed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the First Citizens Bank at 4022 Oleander Drive. That’s at the intersection of 41st Street.

Wilmington Police say a suspect entered the bank, passed the teller a note and took off with cash.

Witnesses told police the suspect ran towards Halifax Road and jumped into the passenger’s side of a four-door car that sped off.

Police said the suspect did not use any weapons. No one got hurt.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and boots.

If you have any information contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com to remain anonymous.