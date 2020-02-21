Inclined infant sleeper accessory recalled to prevent suffocation risk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 51,000 bassinets and incline sleepers for infants sold nationwide have been recalled to prevent suffocation risks (CPSC).

The Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and the Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers are included in the recall.

The recall comes after infant deaths have been reported with incline sleep products belonging to other manufacturers. The company is asking conumers with the products to contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on their website or a $20 refund. Registered owners and known purchasers are being contacted by the company.