Inclined infant sleeper accessory recalled to prevent suffocation risk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 51,000 bassinets and incline sleepers for infants sold nationwide have been recalled to prevent suffocation risks according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and the Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers are included in the recall.
The recall comes after infant deaths have been reported with incline sleep products belonging to other manufacturers. The company is asking conumers with the products to contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on their website or a $20 refund. Registered owners and known purchasers are being contacted by the company.
Model numbers for the affected products start with KB063 or KB061. The affected products were sold at juvenile stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011 through December 2017 for about $140.