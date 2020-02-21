Judge takes back 13-page order targeted at county commissioners

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County judge says he’s had enough with Board of Commissioners breaking promises.

Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser called a hearing earlier this afternoon with all seven commissioners to talk about issues that have not been addressed for more than a decade like unsafe transport of inmates to the historic courthouse located at the center of a round-a-bout and a jury room in the newer courthouse annex not being soundproof.

Sasser says the board has been ignoring Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney and Clerk of Court concerns, so he issued a 13-page order last week.

When called to the witness stand, Commissioner James Prevatte admitted to the commissioners being delayed in responding to the complaints by the court system.

After two hours, Sasser had a change of heart.

“We got to make sure that our judges and all of our staff that has to come to the courthouse are able to get in and out of the courthouse and able to conduct their job in a safe and secure way and that they can feel safe inside of our facilities,” Jerome McMillan, Vice-Chair of the Board of Commissioners, said.

Sasser plans to put this order under advisement and has planned a meeting with the board for March 13th.