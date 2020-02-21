North Carolina police charge mother in 1999 slaying of baby

Deborah Riddle O'Conner (Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve solved a 20-year-old cold case by tracking down a woman accused of killing her newborn son and dumping his body in 1999.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it charged 54-year-old Deborah Riddle O’Conner with first-degree murder Thursday.

Investigators alleged she gave birth to the baby just one day before he was placed in a trash bag and tossed from a car south of Fayetteville.

DNA was recently sent to a lab for testing, and detectives used the results to locate O’Conner.

The sheriff said she admitted to being the boy’s mother.

She was set to appear in court Friday.

