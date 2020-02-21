North Carolina schools chief: People want Common Core gone

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s schools superintendent says survey results show people in the state want the public education standards known as “Common Core” eliminated. Mark Johnson announced this week the results of online surveys.

Johnson received criticism for the survey because he accessed a state database to send text messages and email messages to parents and teachers seeking input.

Ethics complaints have been filed against Johnson, accusing him of seeking political benefit using state resources because he’s on the primary ballot for lieutenant governor.

Johnson has defended the communications method.

The State Board of Education would have to approve any changes to standards.