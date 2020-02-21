Reward offered in Holden Beach bank robbery

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There’s a reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect who robbed a Brunswick County bank this weekend.
On Tuesday afternoon, a man robbed the CresCom Bank located at 3178 Holden Beach Road in Holden Beach.
The suspect is described is around 5’7” – 5’10” tall, with dread locks and was wearing a gray hoodie.
The suspect was seen getting into a silver passenger car.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents who live in the Mt. Pisgah Rd, Holden Beach Rd, Stone Chimney Rd, and Stanbury Rd areas, who may have outdoor cameras, to check video footage on Tuesday, February 18 between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The reward for information leading to the arrest of this suspect has been increased to $1000.
Anyone with information should call Det. Parkins at (910) 616-0499 or call 911.