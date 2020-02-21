Reward offered in Holden Beach bank robbery

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There’s a reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect who robbed a Brunswick County bank this weekend.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man robbed the CresCom Bank located at 3178 Holden Beach Road in Holden Beach.

The suspect is described is around 5’7” – 5’10” tall, with dread locks and was wearing a gray hoodie.