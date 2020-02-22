Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast held in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) The town of Burgaw kicked off the North Carolina Blueberry Festival celebrations on Saturday morning with the Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast.

The breakfast was held at the Burgaw Fire Department.

- Advertisement -

Adults purchased tickets for $7 to enjoy the pancakes, sausage, and a beverage. Kids under 4 ate for free.

Proceeds from the event support the upcoming festival.

The festival’s executive director says this is the perfect way to kick off the season.

“We’re in the community, we’re in the firehouse. We’ve got the Chief of Police making pancakes, all the entire fire department is here” North Carolina Blueberry Festival Executive Director Beth Looney said. “It’s a big community event and I think it gets everyone excited for our event in June.”

The festival will be held Saturday, June 20.