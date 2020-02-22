Body of missing 6-month-old boy found in east Charlotte cemetery

MATTHEWS, NC (WSOC) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a missing 6-month-old baby, who triggered a state-wide Amber Alert, was found dead early Saturday morning.
Authorities said Chi-Liam and his mother, Tamara Brown, were first reported missing from the Gander Cove Lane area in Matthews around 10 p.m. Thursday.
- Advertisement -
Police found Brown overnight Saturday, but her son was not with her. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Brown in southeast Charlotte for robbery and assaulting government employees.
Officers responded to Sharon Memorial Park on Monroe Road just after 4 a.m. and found a deceased infant, who was later identified as Chi-Liam.