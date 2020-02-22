Fuel Truck Crash Causes Lane Closure

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police responded to a traffic crash at S. College Road in which a pickup truck ran into the back of a tractor trailer transporting fuel.

Saturday morning, the crash caused the rear axle of the fuel trailer to break, and one lane of S. College Rd. by Randall Parkway to be shut down for several hours while a second fuel truck was dispatched to offload the damaged one so that it could be towed.

The driver of the pickup truck — identified as Evan Papaspyros, 22 — was transported to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries. He is currently charged with failing to reduce speed. This case is still under investigation and more charges may follow.