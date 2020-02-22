Inmate dies after a fight at a North Carolina prison

Andre Young-Johnson (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) — An inmate, who was serving 25 years for a 2017 Charlotte murder, died after a fight at a prison in North Carolina Friday morning.

Officials say 23-year-old Andre A. Young-Johnson, an inmate at Maury Correctional Institution, died from injuries sustained in a fight with another offender.

Young-Johnson was struck with a homemade weapon in a housing unit around 8:30 a.m. Staff responded and provided medical attention. Local law enforcement was notified.

EMS arrived and pronounced him dead at 9:01 a.m.

