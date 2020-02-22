Nevada caucuses are underway after a fiery democratic debate

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The political focus Saturday is on the 200 locations across Nevada that are hosting presidential caucuses.

It’s the third contest on the 2020 election calendar as Democrats try to determine which candidate will take on President Donald Trump in November.

Nevada will test the candidates’ strength with black and Latino voters for the first time in 2020, after contests in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire.

Questions linger about Nevada Democrats’ ability to report election results quickly as new concerns surface about foreign interference in the U.S. election. Saturday’s caucuses are the first since technical glitches and human errors plagued Iowa’s kickoff caucuses.

Nevada Democrats have projected confidence in their process but it’s not certain full results will be released on the day of the vote. The state party added to its responsibilities by offering early voting – something Iowa didn’t attempt.