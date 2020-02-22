One Tree Hill returns to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The cast of One Tree Hill returned to Tree Hill on Saturday.

Hundreds of fans stopped by the iconic site on Front Street for a ‘Meet and Greet’ with the cast.

Friends with Benefits Charity Spokeswoman Madi Engle says this weekend of Tree Hill events is a reunion for fans and cast members.

She says the turn-out has grown since last year’s first one.

The Front Street building is one of the many sites across New Hanover County where show scenes were filmed.

“I mean a lot of people are lucky that they live here,” Engle said. “People come days ahead and they go see where the show was filmed and where people lived and eat at the same restaurants and really just embrace the whole experience.”

Engle says portions of the proceeds support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.